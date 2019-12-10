|
Richard "Butch" Platek, 81, of Hazleton passed away Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in West Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (Kurdziel) Platek and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, from 1955 to 1957.
He was a grocery manager for Genetti's, Bove's and A1 Supermarkets.He was employed by Quality Beverage and was a welding mechanic for Beltrami Enterprises. In addition, he was a certified mixologist for Lobitz Catering and the sole proprietor for Mineo Pies.
He was an avid golfer, bowler and dart shooter. He enjoyed playing billiards and watching his children and granddaughters, who he adored, in their respective sports and activities. He was a devoted Chicago Bears, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He had a passion for his vehicles and enjoyed spending time with his "coffee buddies."
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Joseph Platek; and sisters, Frances Platek-Dougherty, Catherine Palermo and infant Mary.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, the former Bernice Scarcella; sons, Jeffrey Platek, Sugarloaf Twp.; Todd Platek and his wife, Susan, Hazleton; and Shawn Platek, Hazleton; granddaughters, Alexis and Alivia; brother, Michael Platek, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, and Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Social Services, 200 W. Chapel St., Hazleton.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019