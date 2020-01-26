|
|
Richard "Richie" Yaniga, 68, passed away peacefully in University of Miami Hospital.
Born in Hazleton on Sept. 21, 1951, he was the son of Theresa (Falcone) Yaniga and the late Joseph A. Yaniga Jr.
Richie graduated from Hazleton High School in 1969, and was a member of both the football and baseball teams. He possessed outstanding athleticism, having earned exceptionally noteworthy accolades in baseball over the years. He recently enjoyed the occasion of attending the 50th reunion of the class this past summer, gladly reuniting with friends and former teammates.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1972 and served honorably overseas. On returning home in 1974, Richie would soon find his way to avidly participating in sports once again, becoming a key player in the area's popular fast-pitch league and on flag football teams.
In the spring of 1980, Richie relocated to Miami and began working for the U.S. Postal Service. He fell in love with the warm weather and beaches of Miami, and with a woman who shared those passions. Richie and Valerie Vallus were married in Las Vegas in 1983. They would become the parents of two daughters, Jacqueline Olivia in 1986, and Jamie Lynn, in 1990. Richie was a quintessential family man, working long hours at the post office while still attending all of his daughters' softball, volleyball and basketball games.
Following retirement after 30 years of service, he spent leisure time hanging out by the pool with his dogs, Koda and Mickey, cheering on his beloved Miami Dolphins as a season ticket holder, and attending rock concerts with Valerie. Richie always looked forward to visiting his family and friends back in Hazleton and loved traveling with his wife and daughters, including a trip to Liverpool, England, the birthplace of his favorite band, the Beatles.
To have known Richie Yaniga was to have known just a really great guy. He had a naturally engaging presence; greeting everyone with an easy, welcoming smile and a firm handshake or solid hug. Always energetic and upbeat, people were drawn to his pleasant disposition, unique sense of humor, and open and honest conversations that reflected his authentic spirit. Richie lived and loved wholeheartedly, and will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him with memories of the best of times.
In addition to his beloved mother, Richie is survived by his wife, Valerie; two daughters, Jacqueline (Jacqui), Springfield, Va.; and Jamie, Kensington, Md.; a brother, Joseph, Mountain Top; and sisters, Patricia (Charles) Rough, Hazle Twp.; and Bonnie (Michael) Palumbo, Hazleton. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and future grandson expected in May.
He was preceded in death by his cherished father, Joseph A. Yaniga Jr.
Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family on a future date and will be announced by Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 26, 2020