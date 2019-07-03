Rita A. Sartori (Wascavage Uliano), 85, passed away Monday evening.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Calavini) Sartori.



Rita spent her life working in local garment factories and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union for 35 years, also serving as a chair lady. She was highly regarded as being on the forefront in the fight for women's rights in the workplace.



Rita was the president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 616 Women's Auxiliary. She was an active member of the St. Joseph's Church in Sheppton, directed the children's choir and taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were the following brothers and sisters: Joseph, James, Robert, Thomas and John Sartori, Violet Furnanage and Gloria Jacobs.



Surviving are her daughters, Jacqueline Luchi, Harrisburg; and Diane Searles and husband, Rick, Sheppton; grandchildren, Nicholas Searles, Philadelphia; and Collin Searles, West Virginia; her brother, Daniel, Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday in St. Joseph's Church, Sheppton. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.



Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday at the church.



Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 3, 2019