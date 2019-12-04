|
|
Rita Colasurdo, 72, of Hazleton passed away Monday at her residence.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Leotilo) Colasurdo.
Rita was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School and attended Avenues Vocational and Employment Services.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Joseph Colasurdo.
Rita is survived by cousins, Bernadette Heffelfinger, Blanche Shenosky, Thomas Shenosky, Matthew Liotilo and John Robinson. Several other cousins also survive.
The funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019