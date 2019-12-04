Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Hazleton, PA
View Map

Rita Colasurdo

Add a Memory
Rita Colasurdo Obituary
Rita Colasurdo, 72, of Hazleton passed away Monday at her residence.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Marie (Leotilo) Colasurdo.

Rita was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, a graduate of St. Gabriel's High School and attended Avenues Vocational and Employment Services.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her brother, Joseph Colasurdo.

Rita is survived by cousins, Bernadette Heffelfinger, Blanche Shenosky, Thomas Shenosky, Matthew Liotilo and John Robinson. Several other cousins also survive.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. from Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

Friends may call Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -