Rita M. Smith, 85, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Leechak) Nilles.
She was a member of St. John Bosco Church and of the former Holy Trinity (German) Church, where she was a member of the Parish Council Finance Committee, Ladies' Guild and many church functions prior to its closing.
Rita graduated from Hazleton High School, Class of 1953.
She was employed at Schultz Tire and Recapping plant for 40½ years, starting out working at general office duties and ending as office manager until the business was sold. Rita was also in the Hazleton Jaycetts and Easter Seals. She worked at many fundraisers.
After her retirement, she and her husband, "Lou," lived in Hazleton for six months and Naples, Fla., for six months. They enjoyed the sunny south for 18 years and also enjoyed their trips to Las Vegas and cruises to many islands.
Rita is survived by her husband, Lewis "Lou" Smith, to whom she was married to for 60 years; and by many cousins and great friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and due to current coronavirus regulations, are being held privately with interment in Holy Trinity German Cemetery.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, would be appreciated by Lou.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020