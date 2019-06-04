Rita Theresa Yanovick, 86, passed away suddenly on Friday in Boca Raton, Fla.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late August and Mary (Malatacca) Cherasaro. While living in New Jersey, Rita worked for Cosmair and was a member of the Our Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway for 60 years.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, James, in 2001, and the following brothers and sisters, Ernest, George, Anthony, Joseph, Sammy, Nick, Lena, Rose and Lucy.



Surviving are her daughter, Ann Marie Montgomery and husband, Bill, Boca Raton; and her grandson, Glen Montgomery, Pooler, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday in Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.



Friends may call from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Friday in the church. Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary