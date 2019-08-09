|
Robert A. "Chetty" Drevenak, 60, of Drums, passed away Thursday morning at his residence following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on Dec. 15, 1958, he was the son of Arthur Drevenak, Drums, and the late Ruth (Unger) Drevenak and spent the past 15 years in Drums after moving from Canton.
Robert had worked as a chef for Genetti's, Hazleton, and Cinema and Drafthouse, West Hazleton. He had also previously worked as a truck driver. He was an avid model airplane builder and member of the Model Warbird Association. He enjoyed motorcycles and was a member of the Flying Aces, and also enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Park Hill Christian Church, Dickson City.
Surviving, in addition to his father, are a sister, Daphne Repanshek and her husband, Brian, Red Lion; a niece, Vanesa Repanshek; nephew, Dustin Repanshek; and his caregiver, John Farley, who was like a son to him.
His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday with a graveside service in Conyngham Union Cemetery with Pastor Daniel Howard officiating.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A funeral care fund has been established at the funeral home website, www.harmanfuneral.com. Condolences can be entered and more information is also available there.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 9, 2019