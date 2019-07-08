Robert A. "Smiley" Generose Sr.

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Robert "Smiley" Generose Sr., 79, passed away peacefully Saturday.



Robert was the son of the late William and Helen Patskan Generose. He was a retired plumber and pipefitter and formerly a partner in Generose Plumbing and Heating. Robert was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Queen of Heaven Parish and the last of the original organizers of the annual Lattimer Golf Tournament.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Anna Matteo.



Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Patricia Lagana Generose; his sons, the Rev. Father Anthony Generose; and Robert Jr. and his wife, Susan; his daughters, Ann Theresa Trently and her husband, Robert Sr.; and Melissa Sweeney and her husband, Bernard. Robert is also survived by seven grandchildren and two stepgrandchildren, Jason Generose, Angelo and Anthony Palaggi, Patrick and Mary Sweeney, Brianna Porreca and her husband, Daniel, Robert Generose III, and Patrick and Robert Trently Jr. Robert is also survived by his brother, William and his wife, Catherine, Maryland; and sisters, Mary Gross, Helen Brill, Rose Molinaro and her husband, Maurice, Martha Kolarick and Jane Popiak. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.



Robert, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, will be greatly missed.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton. Those attending should go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Family and friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name may be made to Queen of Heaven Parish.



Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 8, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries