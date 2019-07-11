Home

Robert A. Generose Sr.

Robert A. Generose Sr. Obituary
The funeral of Robert A. Generose Sr., who passed away Saturday, was held Wednesday from Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, Hazleton.

The Rev. Anthony Generose, son of the deceased, was celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial in the presence of the Most Rev. Joseph C. Bambera, JCL, in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Generose was assisted by Deacon Robert Roman and The Rev. Mr. Shawn Simchock. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Pallbearers were Anthony Palaggi, Patrick and Robert Trently, Jason Generose, Patrick Sweeney and Daniel Porreca, grandsons.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 11, 2019
