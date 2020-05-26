|
Robert A. Hunsinger, 85, of Lattimer passed away Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest following a sudden illness.
Born in Lattimer, Jan. 27, 1935, he was the son of the late William and Sophia (Sauers) Hunsinger and had spent most of his life in Lattimer.
Bob worked for Spaulding Bakery, Valmont Industrial Park, for many years and retired from Techniglas, Pittston, in 1999. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf Twp. Bob loved camping, fishing and dancing, was an avid Penn State football fan and played on the Hazle Twp. football team in high school.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his loving wife, the former Anna Scintilla, who passed away in Jan. 2005; a granddaughter, Ashley Temborski, 2016; and nine brothers and sisters.
Surviving are six children, Lisa Shultz and her husband, Ronald, Drums; William Hunsinger and his wife, Caroline, Lattimer; Debra Sandy, Lattimer; Ann Temborski and her companion, Alex Perez, Drums; Robert A. Hunsinger Jr. and his wife, Michelle, Freeland; and Sharon Hartzell and her husband, Mark, Bloomsburg; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; his companion of seven and a half years, Roseann Deom, Drums; a sister, June Arthur and her husband, Harry, Levittown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held privately with a graveside service in Conyngham Union Cemetery, Conyngham.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
The family would appreciate memorial donations be made to Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Activities Fund, 159 S. Old Turnpike Road, Drums, PA 18222, for the benefit of the music program in the Evergreen Unit.
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2020