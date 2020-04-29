|
|
Robert A. Smith, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Monday at the age of 94.
Bob was born on May 10, 1926, in Hazleton to Robert Andres Smith and Mary Levkulic Smith.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Bob returned to Hazleton and married the love of his life, Jean "Gina" Lona, and raised three children, Robbie, Barbara and Jimmy.
Bob was a lifelong florist and the third generation to run Smith Floral Co., which lasted for over 100 years in the Smith family. Frequently known for his cheerful disposition and smile, Bob loved to spend time outdoors and could often be found fishing at Lake Harmony or the family farm in Albrightsville. He enjoyed nothing more than catching up with friends and family over one of his legendary Manhattans.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; and son, Robert.
He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Franzosa, Albrightsville; son, James G. Smith and his wife, Jane, Albrightsville; grandchildren, Gina Franzosa, Bend, Ore.; Mary Franzosa and her husband, John Mosty, Austin, Texas; James G. Smith, Glendive, Mont.; and Frank Smith, Alberta, Canada; as well as great-grandchildren, June, Joseph and Juliette Mosty.
Private funeral services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Lake Harmony Volunteer Fire Company, Lake Harmony Ambulance and Rescue Squad or Kidder Hike and Bike Trail Group.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 29, 2020