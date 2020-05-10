Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977
Funeral
To be announced at a later date

Robert B. Price II


1965 - 2020
Robert B. Price II Obituary
Robert B. Price II of Sugarloaf passed away Thursday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a tragic accident.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1965, in St. Joseph's Hospital, Hazleton. He was the son of Carolyn Tobias, Conyngham; and the late Robert B. Price.

Robert spent the last years of his life in Nuremburg after moving from Fern Glen.

He was a truck driver at several local trucking companies and was affiliated with and was a supporter of the Flying Aces, located in Rock Port; as well as a member of Hazle Twp. Fire Company, Hazleton City Fire Company and also Conyngham Fire Company.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Cody Price; a sister, Wendy Hildebrand; a brother, Thomas Price; brother-in-law, Duane Hildebrand; a nephew, Peter Hildebrand; an aunt, Jean Price; and several cousins.

His funeral will be held at the earliest convenience and will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Standard-Speaker.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be sent to the Flying Aces, 470 Rockport Road, Weatherly, PA 18255.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 10, 2020
