Robert D. Fisher Sr., 72, of Hazle Twp. passed away Sunday at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hazleton on June 17, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Pauline (Esposito) Fisher.
Robert was a 1965 graduate of Hazleton High School.
He began his lifelong career as a flooring installer with Walker's Carpeting and Giant Floor. Eventually, he branched out on his own to create a successful flooring business for many years in the Hazleton area. After retiring from the flooring business, he switched careers and became a heavy equipment operator for his dear friend, George Mehalshick & Co., and then Franzosa Trucking. During retirement, he continued to work and mentor at-risk youth at United Charities Children's Home in West Hazleton. He worked hard all his life to provide for his beautiful family.
Robert was an outdoor enthusiast; he loved hunting, fishing and camping in New Jersey. Besides his love for outdoors and family. he was a fourth-generation coach. He coached and sculpted the youth of the Hazleton area for more than 50 years. He was an integral part of youth and high school sports with the inception of GHAC football and wrestling programs, Bishop Hafey wrestling, Hazleton High School wrestling, Hazleton Junior High School football, Hazleton Raiders football, and ending his coaching career with Hazle Twp. Youth Football League.
Coach Bob, or "Honey," saw potential in each and every player and ensured each and every youth to find pride in themselves and to tap into their fullest potential. He celebrated not only every win but every loss to ensure that his players felt proud. His knowledge, skill and love for coaching was apparent by his actions. In the life of Coach Bob, no child was ever left behind, and he and his family ensured that his biggest passion of "coaching" occurred not only on the field but in the lives of all children he has had the privilege to coach.
He will be forever remembered as a husband, father, brother, uncle, true friend and a forever coach!
Surviving are his wife, the true love of his life, of the past 54 years, the former Sandra S. Winters; six children, Robert Fisher, his wife, Cynthia, and their children, Tyler and Syndey, Lenhartsville; Daniel Fisher, his wife, Dawn, and their fur babies, Jaxon and Barley, Drums; Stephen Fisher, his wife, Heidi, and their children, Reagan and Kendall, Dellwood, Minn.; Jill Fisher Zapotocky, her husband, David, and their children, Jake and Jaxon, Hazle Twp.; Andre Fisher and his son, Julian, Annville; and Patrick Mathuse, his wife, Tanya, and their son, Ian, Richmond, Va.; a sister, Janet Fisher, Lattimer; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a date, time and location to be announced in the future.
Memorial donations may be made to United Charities Children's Home, 107 W. Madison Ave., West Hazleton, PA 18202.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020