Robert D. MacNeal

Robert D. MacNeal Obituary

Robert D. MacNeal,74, of Hazle Twp. passed away Nov. 23 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Nathan and Loretta Spallone MacNeal, and was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.

He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He had a passion for cars, and loved his family and Florida trips.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Geraldine Moyer, on March 25; and brothers, Nathan MacNeal Jr. and Eugene MacNeal.

Surviving are his children, Dina Dice and her husband, Steve, Rock Glen; Michele Hockenbury and her husband, Ryan, Mountain Top; and Robert MacNeal and his companion, Malori Champion, Freeland; grandchildren, Mark MacNeal, Steve Dice Jr. and Michella Hockenbury; twin sister, Sandy Kulick, Sugarloaf Twp.; and nieces and nephews.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

.moranfuneralhome.com.


