Robert E. "Tinky" Broskoskie, 63, of White Haven passed away Wednesday while at home.
He was a loving father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family - daughters, Tiffany Yeick and her fiancé, Larry, Freeland; Bobbie Lynn Peters and her husband, Timothy, White Haven; and Jennifer Maso and her husband, Steve, Freeland; grandsons, TJ and Tyler Peters, White Haven; and Derek Barna, Freeland; his bad granddogs, Rocco, Sadie, Jimmy, Annabelle, Freeland; Titan, White Haven; and Blaze, Freeland.
Born in Pond Creek, he was the son of Earl Broskoskie, Freeland, and the late Lorraine Broskoskie, Drums.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his mother, was his sister, Linda Broskoskie.
Surviving him, in addition to his children, grandchildren and bad dogs, are his sisters, Sharon Cherone and husband, Rocco, Freeland; Leann Busch and husband, Gary; brother, David and his wife, Cindy, Weatherly; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was an avid heckler to his daughters, and he loved tormenting his grandsons and overfeeding his bad dogs.
Throughout his life, he was an amazing mechanic specializing in diesel engines. He enjoyed riding Harley Davidsons, "hunting" and living on the edge.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 28, 2019