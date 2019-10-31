|
Robert E. Stalter Sr., 77, of Hazleton passed away Oct. 18.
He was born in Paterson, N.J., where he once held the title of Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion. He enjoyed shadow boxing, Bible study, donating to charities and spending time with his companion, Alice.
He loved his son dearly, and also loved his deceased K9, Gypsy. People referred to him as "Big Bob."
Surviving are a son, Robert Jr.; Robert Jr.'s mother; and two sisters.
The service is private.
Donations may be made to Community Bible Fellowship, P.O. Box 32, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 31, 2019