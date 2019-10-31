Home

POWERED BY

Robert E. Stalter Sr.

Add a Memory
Robert E. Stalter Sr. Obituary
Robert E. Stalter Sr., 77, of Hazleton passed away Oct. 18.

He was born in Paterson, N.J., where he once held the title of Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion. He enjoyed shadow boxing, Bible study, donating to charities and spending time with his companion, Alice.

He loved his son dearly, and also loved his deceased K9, Gypsy. People referred to him as "Big Bob."

Surviving are a son, Robert Jr.; Robert Jr.'s mother; and two sisters.

The service is private.

Donations may be made to Community Bible Fellowship, P.O. Box 32, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -