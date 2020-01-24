|
Robert Edwards, 81, of Hazle Twp. passed away Jan. 17.
Born in Moosic, he was the son of the late Charles and Flossie Edwards.
Robert was a 1957 graduate of Moosic High School. He worked as a manager in the garment industry for 37 years and then as an automobile salesman for the next 10 years.
Robert enjoyed traveling to the Caribbean, Atlantic City and Las Vegas.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are his partner of 44 years, Nick Chickerino; children, Lisa, Robert and Martin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family and were under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 24, 2020