Robert Eugene Ray Sr., 76, of Christman Road, Drums, died suddenly Tuesday morning at his home.
Born in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 26, 1943, he was the son of the late Eugene and Martha (Gilbert) Ray and was a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns.
Robert was a 1961 graduate of Hazleton High School and, following graduation, joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years.
Following his service in the Air Force, he began employment with Bell Telephone. He continued with the company for 33 years and eventually retired in October 1999, as a technician from what is now known as AT&T.
Bob was an active member of Drums American Legion Post 795, where he served as commander, the AMVETS and Button Bucks. He was also an avid amateur radio operator and member of the Repeater Association.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his infant daughter, Monica Ray; and infant great-grandson, Gavin James.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Joyce Wetzel; brother, David Ray and his wife, Virginia, Reedsville; sons, Robert Ray Jr., Drums; and William Ray, Palmerton; daughter, Jean Ray, Bloomsburg; grandchildren, Jason Beer, Michael Beer, Justin James, Robert W. Ray, Danielle Cirio, Casey Ray, Daniel Wersinger, Samantha Wersinger, Rachel Ray, Jenna Ray and Abigail Ray; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the social gathering restrictions imposed at this time, there are currently no services planned. However, a memorial service will be planned at a future date once restrictions have been lifted.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Memorial donations to St. Johns Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 2, 770 St. Johns Road, St. Johns, PA 18247, are welcomed by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 26, 2020