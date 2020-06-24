Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Robert Eugene Ray Sr.

Add a Memory
Robert Eugene Ray Sr. Obituary
The memorial service for Robert Eugene Ray Sr., 76, of Christman Road, Drums, who died suddenly March 24 at his home, will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, St. Johns. The Rev. Michele Kaufman will preside.

The service will begin with a gathering on the front lawn of the church, where military honors will be accorded. Following the honors, everyone will be invited to enter the church for the memorial service.

For the safety and well being of everyone, it is asked that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -