|
|
Robert Gabriel Peter Visgaitis, 87, of Hazle Twp. died Sunday evening at his residence.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., son of the late Stanley and Anna Gertrude (Winslow) Visgaitis.
He was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
A veteran, he served with the U.S. Marines, receiving the National Service Medal, Korean Service Ribbon and United Nations Ribbon, attaining the rank of sergeant. He was a member of the Hazleton Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was a master tool and die maker and worked at Star Parts, Wagner's and was a carrier for the Standard-Speaker for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Annette Mary Anderko, in 2014; a grandson, Timothy Visgaitis Jr.; and a stepsister, Dorothy Starzee.
He is survived by his children, Gary Stanley Visgaitis, Hazleton; Robert M. Visgaitis and his wife, Rebecca, Hazleton; Timothy J. Visgaitis and his wife, Gina, Tresckow; Mary E. Kairewich and her fiancée, Mark Birmingham, Albrightsville; and Jeffrey Visgaitis and his wife, Christine, Round Rock, Texas; six grandchildren, Danielle Swiss and husband, Matthew; Tiffany, Kieryn, Flora, Daryn and Jacob Visgaitis; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and due to current coronavirus regulations, are being held privately at the convenience of the family with interment with military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Donations to Valor House, Route 534 and Jonas Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058, in Robert's memory would be appreciated by the family.
Condolences can be posted at the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 19, 2020