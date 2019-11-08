Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Robert Gordon Drasher

Robert Gordon Drasher Obituary
Robert Gordon Drasher, 83, husband of the late Esther Jeanette Payton Drasher, entered into rest Wednesday in University Hospital, Augusta, Ga.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, Ga., with Pastor Ray Reynolds officiating. Entombment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mr. Drasher was born in Drums to the late Milton and Anna Yeager Drasher. He was the former owner of P&H Auto Supply and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his stepson, Kenneth Eugene Newman, and grandson, Kenneth Raymond Conklin.

Survivors include his daughters, Rebecca Conklin, Augusta, Ga.; Summer Drasher, Augusta, Ga.; and Kim Meyer, Augusta, Ga.; grandchildren, Ralph Conklin Jr., Hunter Jackson, Raymond Jackson III and Joshua Newman; great-grandchildren, Brittany Conklin, Seth Meyer, Logan Meyer, Zoey Jackson, Promise Conklin, Aubrey Sutton and Violet Sutton; and siblings, Leo Drasher, Leonard Drasher, Alvin Drasher, John Drasher, Lucille Siegfried, Ruth Lowe, Shirley Drasher, Dorothy George and Susan Lasecki.

The family will receive friends today from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

For more information, visit www.chanceandhydrick.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 8, 2019
