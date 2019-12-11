Home

Robert H. "Bob" Bommer Jr.

Robert H. "Bob" Bommer Jr. Obituary
Robert H. "Bob" Bommer Jr., 85, of York died Dec. 4 in York Hospital. 

He was the loving husband of Catherine M. (McHale) Bommer.  Mr. and Mrs. Bommer celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary Sept. 21.

Born April 6, 1934, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Mary (Henry) and Robert H. Bommer Sr. Bob graduated in 1952 from Lehighton High School. 

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St., York.

A visitation will be held Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow the Mass in Dallastown Union Cemetery, York County. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 309 S. George St., York, PA 17401.

Visit www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com for a complete obituary.

Arrangements are by Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019
