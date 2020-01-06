|
Robert H. Znachko of Hazleton died Wednesday afternoon at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Henry and Theresa Kashi Znachko.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was employed as a machinist by Mack Trucks, Allentown, for 28 years.
Bob was a member of the former St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton, and a current member of St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Conyngham. Bob enjoyed spending winters in Florida with his wife, Anita, and going out to dinner with friends. One of Bob's greatest joys was his grandkids. Whether it was attending their sporting events or school functions, he always showed his support for them.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Anita Puschauver, in 2010
Surviving are two children, Brian Znachko and wife, Mary Ellen (Mussoline), Hazle Twp.; Beth Pancelli and husband, Joe, Cherry Hill, N.J.; two grandchildren, Molly Znachko and Brady Znachko; and a sister, Mary Joyce "MJ" Palushock, Hazleton.
Funeral services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Conyngham.
Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 6, 2020