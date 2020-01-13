|
|
The funeral of Robert H. Znachko of Hazleton, who died Jan. 1, was held.
The Rev. Joseph J. Evanko, cousin of the deceased, was the celebrant of the Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Conyngham, and also offered the final blessing at chapel in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Military rites were accorded at the cemetery by American Legion Post 76 members Milo E. Fritz, leader; Gerald Guscott, Edward Awdakimow, Jim Geba, honor guard; Justin M. Roslevich, bugler; and Jay Spare, chaplain.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 13, 2020