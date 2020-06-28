|
|
Robert Henry Ostroski Sr., "Bob," 63, of Charles Town, W.Va., formerly of Beaver Meadows, passed away Friday at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of hospice.
Bob was born in New Brunswick, N.J., on Nov. 27, 1956, to the late Henry Ostroski and Elizabeth Ghezzi Ostroski. He graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1974 and went on to earn an associate's degree from Lincoln Technical Institute. He retired from Fabri-Kal Corporation after more than 20 years of working as a machine operator.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His light-hearted nature always brought out the best in those around him. He was continually active in his local community by being the mayor of Beaver Meadows and a part of their recreation board for many years. He was always involved with his children's extracurricular activities, including being a coach for Little League. He married his best friend and wife of 41 years, Terese Menghini Ostroski, in Hazleton on Oct. 21, 1978, and had three children. Besides the unconditional love for his wife, his grandchildren were the most important part of his life. He enjoyed spending countless hours teaching them to appreciate life and laugh often. His favorite hobby was carpentry, which led to him taking on many projects in the community. Most recently, he was helping to renovate his son's home. He loved taking walks and spending time with Copper, his redbone coonhound. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Bob will be lovingly remembered by his children and their spouses, Robert Jr., and his wife, Nicole, Lancaster; Kevin, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; and Marissa Ritchie and husband, Kyle, Charles Town, W.Va.; grandchildren, Gianna and Michael Ostroski; and Rafa and Daphne Ritchie; siblings, Kathy Huttenstine and husband, Bruce, Sugarloaf; Elizabeth "Betty" Jurewicz and husband, Charlie, Hazleton; Lori Evans and husband, John, Yardley; and Henry Ostroski, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Caroline Ostroski, and his mother-in-law, Margaret Menghini. Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2020