Robert J. Bonikowski,70, of Hazleton passed away April 22 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following a lengthy illness after suffering a stroke.
Born July 8, 1949, he was a son of the late Stanley and Helen Wielgorz Bonikowski. He was raised in Glen Lyon and attended the former Newport Twp. High School. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Early in life, Robert was employed at Wanamie Colliery and later as a butcher at Hazle Park Quality Meats, Hazleton, for many years.
He belonged to the former St. Denis Church, as well as the American Legion post and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Glen Lyon, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Wasenda; and brother, Stanley Bonikowski Jr.
Surviving are his children, Melanie Bonikowski, West Wyoming; Lea Bonikowski, Philadelphia; and Robert Bonikowski, Hazleton; granddaughter, Justice Bonikowski; and grandson, Jude Yelland; his twin sister, Linda Jenkins and husband, Dawson, Alden; sister, Nancy Zubritski and husband, Daniel, Myerstown; as well as nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Glen Lyon, at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
For information or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 30, 2020