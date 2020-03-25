|
Robert J. DiPasquale, 36, of West Hazleton died Saturday evening at his residence.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of Sharon (Vajda) Ackerman, Carlisle, and Leonard DiPasquale, Rock Glen.
He was previously employed as a salesperson at Resort Beverage and was instrumental in bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to West Hazleton a number of years ago. Robert had a fondness for cooking, making food for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Vajda; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Benilda DiPasquale; and a niece, Kelly Sharrer.
He is survived, in addition to his parents, by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Vajda, West Hazleton; and siblings, Christine DiPasquale and partner, Kevin Jenigen, Freeland; Michael DiPasquale and wife, Rebecca, State College; and Anthony DiPasquale, Carlisle; niece, Julia Jenigen; nephew, Alex Jenigen; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and will be held at a later time when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020