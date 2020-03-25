Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Robert J. DiPasquale

Add a Memory
Robert J. DiPasquale Obituary
Robert J. DiPasquale, 36, of West Hazleton died Saturday evening at his residence.

He was born in Hazleton, the son of Sharon (Vajda) Ackerman, Carlisle, and Leonard DiPasquale, Rock Glen.

He was previously employed as a salesperson at Resort Beverage and was instrumental in bringing the Budweiser Clydesdales to West Hazleton a number of years ago. Robert had a fondness for cooking, making food for family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph Vajda; paternal grandparents, Leonard and Benilda DiPasquale; and a niece, Kelly Sharrer.

He is survived, in addition to his parents, by his maternal grandmother, Margaret Vajda, West Hazleton; and siblings, Christine DiPasquale and partner, Kevin Jenigen, Freeland; Michael DiPasquale and wife, Rebecca, State College; and Anthony DiPasquale, Carlisle; niece, Julia Jenigen; nephew, Alex Jenigen; and uncles, aunts and cousins.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and will be held at a later time when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -