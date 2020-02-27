|
Robert J. Havrilla, 62, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday morning in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late John and Rosalene (Kovalick) Havrilla.
Robert was a 1975 graduate of Marian Catholic High School.
He was employed at Edward's Distribution Services, Hazleton.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at his cousin Tony's cabin. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces, nephews, great-niece and great-nephew.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Rosalene (Kovalick) Havrilla; and father, John M. Havrilla, on Feb. 2, 2020.
Surviving are his sister, Marianne McGettigan and husband, Richard, Tresckow; brothers, Joseph M. Havrilla; Fort Mill, S.C.; Michael J. Havrilla and wife, Maureen, Round Rock, Texas; and John R. Havrilla, Chapel Hill, N.C.; nieces and nephews, Amanda McGettigan; Patrick McGettigan; Jamie Thomas and husband, Wayne; Sean Havrilla and husband, Matthew Gutierrez; and Casey Havrilla; great-niece and great-nephew, Paige Thomas and Zach Thomas; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A calling hour will be held Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marian Catholic High School, 166 Marian Ave., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 27, 2020