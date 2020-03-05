|
|
Skies are much brighter today as our dad, Robert J. "Pop" Hornack, 84, of Hazleton makes his journey to his forever home. He has been a guest at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton.
He was born in Beaver Meadows, the son of the late John and Anna Ziegler Hornack. A longtime resident of Hartland Park, Hazleton, he was proud of the fact that he was living in that small community.
A devout Catholic, Pop was a member of St. Francis of Assisi church until its closure, later making the decision to become a member of St. John Bosco Church, Sugarloaf Twp., of which he is a member today.
He lost the love of his life, Helen Jadush Hornack, in 2018. Suffering from dementia, he never fully understood time nor the fact that she had died, yet spoke of her every day and understood the story we needed to tell at the time to keep him happy. Being in whatever time period he was each day took us many places, bringing us both joy and sadness as we tried to cope with this disease.
Pop became a stepdad to six children when he married our mom over 40 years ago. He went from being a father of one son and woke up one day to being a dad to seven. His love for us was that of a father, a truly devoted loving father. When asked about his family he was proud to say he had seven children. As the years went on, and we married and had children of our own, he just became more and more proud. Pop was an amazing man.
He served with the United States Army during the Korean conflict. Being a veteran was to him, just one more accomplishment in his life. He was proud to have served his country with dignity. A machinist by trade, he was employed by Beryllium and Bethlehem Steel for many years. He was also, at the time, owner and operator of Bob's Chimney Service in Hazleton, which he ran for nearly 35 years. Retiring from this business, he was always very proud of his work ethics and most of all, his honesty with his customers.
Other than the porch at his home, Canada was his favorite spot. The camper, the boats, his Canadian friends, all what made him happy. Fishing, boating, hunting, he loved it all. When he sat down to tell one of his stories, you could be sure it was always something about Canada. Each and every trip was a memory to be made and cherished.
Now at heaven's door, waiting to meet his maker and looking for the open arms of not only our mom, but those of his son, David; his parents and three brothers, John, Carl and Eugene Hornack.
He was the last surviving family member of his parents and siblings.
He will be truly missed by us, his daughters, Debbie Kessell and husband, Jim, Weatherly; and Josette Tiglio and partner, Wayne Lindemuth, Weatherly; his sons, Philip Jadush and partner, Faith Shafer, Hazleton; Mark Jadush and wife, Donna, Freeland; Robert Jadush and wife, Becket, Hazleton; and Alan Jadush and wife, Tara, Freeland; along with his beloved sister-in-law, Nellie Hornack. Pop meant the world to his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and his many friends and will be forever missed.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 11 a.m. from St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 573 PA-93, Sugarloaf Twp., the Rev. Richard J. Polmounter to celebrate.
Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Military honors to be bestowed.
Memorials in his name may be made to Gino G. Merli Veteran Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 5, 2020