Robert J. Laylo, 80, of McAdoo passed away Monday morning at his home.
Born in McAdoo, he was the son of the late John and Alice (Recklitis) Laylo.
Robert was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
Prior to retiring, he was employed at Princeton Packaging, Hazleton.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed picking berries and mushrooms and also fishing and hunting. He was a former McAdoo Little League coach for more than 20 years. Robert was a devoted Penn State fan.
Preceding him in death were his grandson, Keith T. Laylo; and brothers, John F. and Stephen J. Laylo.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Elaine (Holloman) Laylo; son, Robert A. Laylo and wife, Elizabeth, Kelayres; daughter, Gigi Setser and husband, Jeff, McAdoo; son, Keith Laylo and wife, Jennifer, Sugarloaf Twp.; grandchildren, Jacob and Mackenzie Setser and Nicholas and Erika Laylo; sister, Bernice Evans, Boothwyn; and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Capriotti's Cappella, 1 Banks Ave., McAdoo. A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Helping Hands Society, Hazleton, at www.helpinghandssociety.com.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 3, 2020