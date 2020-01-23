|
Robert J. Minnick Jr., 59, of Hazleton, passed away Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Robert J. and Geraldine (Piacenti).
He was a 1978 graduate of Hazleton High School. He worked at Two Guys Pizza in the Laurel Mall and retired from Valmont Newmark.
Surviving are his companion, Beverly Hoppey; brothers, Ronald Minnick Sr. and his wife, Marlene, Drums; and Randy Minnick and his companion, Tara Yuhas, Hazleton; sisters, Cheryl Karmonick and her husband, Matthew, Hazleton; and Sandra Minnick, Hazleton; nephews, Ronald Minnick Jr., Eric Minnick and Justin, Brandon and Kyle Karmonick; niece, Ashley Karmonick; great-niece and nephew, Jace Minnick and Gianna Karmonick.
His funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in the Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Deacon Robert Roman officiating. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
