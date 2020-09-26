Home

Robert J. Tranguch

Robert J. Tranguch Obituary

Robert J. Tranguch, 65, of Northampton died Saturday at his residence.

Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late Benny M. and Margaret (Petruzzi) Tranguch. He was a 1973 graduate of Emmaus High School. Bobby was an independent contractor and member of the Teamsters Union and Painters Union.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Anne Korves and her daughter, Shea Murphy; sons, Nicholas F. Tranguch and wife, Monica, Allentown; and Matthew Tranguch and wife, Erika, Harrisburg; daughter, Maria C. Tranguch of Ashville, N.C.; brother, Frank J. Tranguch and wife, Carolyn, Emmaus; grandchildren, Ava, Massimo, Arianna and Quinn.

Services will be private for the family. Schantz Funeral Home, Emmaus, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.


