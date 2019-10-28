|
|
Robert J. Murdock, the beloved husband of the late Kathleen V. Murdock, joined her in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on Oct. 6.
He was loved by his daughters, Maryann Reyes, Kerriann Murdock, Maureen Gregory and Charlene Murdock; a cherished grandfather to Alyssa O'Grodnick, Megan Reyes, Shannon Saar, Michael and Lilly Garafola, Alexander, Aiden and Andrew Gregory, Veronica and Charles Murdock and Christiana Wofford; and an admired great-grandfather of Nora O'Grodnick.
Preceded in death by his wife, mother and sister, Bob's homecoming was sure to be a joyous reunion.
Born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., on April 29, 1939, Bob was an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Air Force before enjoying a lifelong career in logistics, or as he called it, "spinning wheels."
Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, watching cars drive around in circles, the crisp sound of a great audio system, checking his eyes for light leaks, reheating his food multiple times, sipping on copious amounts of caramel Frappuccinos and cracking extremely dry jokes, such as, "See damnit, I'm smiling." And his classic response, "Terrible, it's a normal condition my condition is in."
Please join Bob's family as they celebrate his life Friday at Faith Assembly of God, 34 Fox Manor Road, Hazle Twp. The calling hour for family begins at 2:30 p.m. Friends are asked to join for visitation from 3 to 4 p.m. with a service, including military honors, to follow.
The family would like to thank John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. for assisting with all arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 28, 2019