Robert Jerome Scatton, 66, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday evening, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late Frank and Mary (Chervinko) Scatton.
He was previously employed as a residential advisor at the Keystone Job Corp. for over 22 years, prior to taking ill.
Robert was a devout Christian proclaiming his faith and an avid bible reader.
He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, where he was well known for his football playing and abilities and received a football scholarship to Temple University.
He coached in the Hazleton Little League, Hazleton Area Youth Football League, Hazleton Area Youth Baseball League and was an avid sports fan, following his teams of Notre Dame, Oakland Raiders, New York Yankees and the Boston Celtics.
Robert will be missed by the many family and friends that he would always lend a hand to, from his family circle to friends at work.
He is survived by his loving and devoted son, to whom he was his best friend, Robert Scatton Jr., Hazleton; his stepchildren, Rachel Hardesty, Hazleton; George Forte, Hazleton; Gary (Rocky) Bodner, Hazleton; brother and sisters, Joanne Scatton Rosato and her husband, Ronald, Hazleton; Dennis Scatton and his husband, Blaine McCollum, Harrisburg; Marybeth Scatton Lawson and her husband, Robert, York; and the following nieces and nephews, Heather Rosato Racek, Marissa Lawson, Jennifer Lawson and Justin, Billie and Robert Lawson; and many cousins and friends.
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Faith Assembly of God Church, Route 93 and Fox Manor Road, Hazle Twp. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends and relatives may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, prior to the funeral service.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 17, 2019