Robert John O'Larnic

Obituary Condolences Robert John "Bob" O'Larnic of Levittown passed peacefully at home Friday evening at age 84, surrounded by family with his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Mary "Peggy," holding his hand.



A native of Hazleton, Bob was born Oct. 24, 1934, to the late John and Teresa (Ferry) O'Larnic. He earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from Penn State in 1956.



While at PSU, he participated in the ROTC program. Eight years later, he completed a two-year course in business management from Alexander Hamilton Institute.



Bob married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Koons, in 1956, and moved to Arkansas for an opportunity with Alcoa. He briefly returned to his hometown for a position with the Beryllium Corporation's Nuclear Division.



In 1960, he accepted a position with Rohm & Haas in Bristol. Over a fulfilling 37-year career, he held various positions of increasing responsibility, eventually being promoted to manager of the Waste Treatment Department. In 1997, Bob took early retirement to pursue his interests and spend more time with family.



He was a loving and devoted husband and family man to six children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Bob was always there to provide an ear and guidance whenever needed. He was a rock of support.



Bob was a devout Catholic. He served as an altar boy at Holy Trinity German Cathoic Church in Hazleton from a young boy through college because the church didn't have enough altar boys to serve the Masses. He has been a member of the Queen of the Universe Parish in Levittown since 1960. A Catholic education was important to Bob, all six of his children attended the parish school, just as he attended his childhood parish school.



For over 10 years, Bob found great joy in coaching girls' softball in the Middletown Athletic Association. His unique ability to communicate with his players, and keen sense of how to teach the sport instilled in his players, not only softball skills, but valuable life lessons. His teams celebrated numerous championship seasons.



Bob was passionate about fly fishing. A long-time member of the Blakeslee Fishing Club in Hazleton, he spent countless hours fishing in the company of Peggy, who would observe from dry land. Bob was an avid Penn State football, Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He enjoyed coin collecting, spy novels, weekend trips to Atlantic City, and traveling with Peggy on exciting adventures.



He cherished being in the company of his children and grandchildren and in attending their sporting and school events. Over the years he attended numerous baseball, basketball, softball, soccer, bowling and swimming matches as well as music recitals, Christmas Pageants, graduations and any other events in which they were involved.



Bob was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Teresa; and son, Dr. James O'Larnic.



He will be sadly missed by those who survive him - his wife, Peggy; his children, Thomas (Nancy), of Wake Forest, N.C.; Robert E., of Levittown; William (Gail), of Levittown; Margaret Mary Creevey (Michael), of Fallsington; and Anna Marie Nagle (Gary), of Morrisville; daughter-in-law, Lennie Checchio, of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Dena, Jared, Meghan, Joseph, Matthew and Melissa; and six great-grandchildren.



Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown.



The family will receive friends and a viewing will occur from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.



Condolences may be made at www.doughertyfuneralhome.com.

