Robert "Bob" Klingerman passed away Thursday of natural causes at the age of 86.



He was born in Hazleton and resided in River Plaza (Middletown), N.J., since 1962. Bob graduated from Girard College, Philadelphia, in 1950 and served for 10 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service, working as a postal supervisor in Red Bank. After retirement, he worked at the Monmouth County Courthouse in the records department.



Sixty-three years ago he married the love of his life, Mary Reimiller Klingerman, and together they raised three daughters, Kim Ryan (Henry), Las Vegas; Carole Weston (George), Fair Haven, N.J.; and Jennifer Herrada (Carlos), Ho-Ho-Kus, N.J.



Bob was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Klingerman and Ethel Applegate Klingerman; sisters, June Hoephner and Doris Yourishin Iero; and brother, Samuel Klingerman.



Bob is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amanda, Thomas, David, Kathryn, Amy, Robert and Isabella; and three great-grandchildren.



Bob loved all sporting events and enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all being with his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed!



A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, N.J. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in First Presbyterian Church (Tower Hill), 255 Harding Road, Red Bank.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Red Bank Senior Center (where Bob was a member), 80 Shrewsbury Ave., Red Bank, NJ 07701.





