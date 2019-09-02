|
|
Robert L. Jones, 61, of Hazleton died Saturday evening in Temple University Hospital after a brief illness surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hazleton, son of Elenore Thomas Jones, Conyngham, and the late Lowell R. Jones.
Robert was employed as a bus driver, last working at Quinns Transit, and previously by Capital Trailways.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his father, by a sister, Debby Rowett.
He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his wife, the former Patricia Johnson; and his two daughters, Sarah Shoemaker and her husband, Adam, Delaware; and Rachel Jones, Hazleton; his sister-in-law, Barbara Horvath and husband, Joseph; brother-in-law, Donald Johnson; a grandson, Kennedy Shoemaker; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his faithful companions, Lucy, Lilly and Philly.
Friends and relatives may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Interment is to be in Transfiguration Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 2, 2019