Robert L. Jones Jr., 50, of White Haven died Saturday.
Born in White Haven, he was the son of Helen (Olhanoski) and the late Robert Jones Sr.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and driving trucks for his company, Jones Transportation, White Haven.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his father, was his sister, Wendy Jones Evans.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, the former Holly Searfoss; son, Timothy Jones; daughter, Jessica and her fiancé, Gerald; sister, Lisa Jones; grandchildren, Gia and Jenna Jones; Madison and Myah Makowiec; niece, Ashley Evans; nephew, Michael Evans; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
McNulty Funeral Home. 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 8, 2020