Robert L. Motel

Robert L. Motel Obituary
Robert L. Motel, Jacksonville, Fla., previously of Hazleton, passed away March 25.

Preceding him in death were his father, Walter; his mother, Anna; and brother, Leon.

Surviving are Robert's wife, Evelyn; his son, Robert Motel; sisters, Barbara Doria and Elaine Motel; a grandson, Tyler; a granddaughter, Rachel H. Dykes; a great-grandson, Ryker; and many nieces and nephews.

Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, is assisting the family locally.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020
