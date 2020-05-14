|
Robert L. Motel, Jacksonville, Fla., previously of Hazleton, passed away March 25.
Preceding him in death were his father, Walter; his mother, Anna; and brother, Leon.
Surviving are Robert's wife, Evelyn; his son, Robert Motel; sisters, Barbara Doria and Elaine Motel; a grandson, Tyler; a granddaughter, Rachel H. Dykes; a great-grandson, Ryker; and many nieces and nephews.
The guestbook may be signed at Jacksonville.com.
Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, is assisting the family locally.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 14, 2020