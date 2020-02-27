|
|
Robert Leroy Spadell Sr., 79, of White Haven died Monday at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in White Haven, he was the son of Gertrude Shoemaker.
He worked 30 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Bob served as a councilman and employee of the borough. He enjoyed bowling, doing lawn care, setting out his Christmas display and being a general handyman. His greatest love and joy was his family.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Jane Ladner Spadell, on April 14, 2014.
Surviving are daughters, Jane Zirkelbach and husband, Kevin, Norristown; Susan Pecora and husband, Larry, Sugarloaf Twp.; sons, Robert (Boob) Spadell Jr. and wife, Rhonda, Palmerton; and David Spadell and wife, Charlotte, Spout Springs, N.C. He had 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from Lehman Funeral Home, 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with Pastor Michelle Kaufman officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven.
Friends and family are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
