Robert "Bob" Longo, 98, of Woodridge, N.Y., passed away Thursday peacefully, surrounded by family, at his son's home in Colorado. He deeply loved his wife, Irma, of 60 years, family, friends, students and everyone he met. He lived life to the fullest.
Born in Hazleton, he attended Kutztown University before being enlisted in World War II. He served 3½ as an aerial engineer on B-26 bombers in Del Rio, Texas. After the war, he earned his teaching degree at Columbia University and moved to Woodridge, N.Y., to teach art. There he married his wife and started their family. He was a gifted artist, musician and loved traveling with his family.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert (Robbin), Alan and Joseph (Michele); and his grandchildren, Ericka, Renata, Gabriel and Jessi. He will be deeply missed and loved forever.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 2, 2019