Robert Moran, 52, of Hazleton passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Rossi) Moran.
Robert was a local musician.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Barbara.
Surviving are his brothers and sister, William and wife, Sherry, Nevada; Marie and husband, James; and Joseph and wife, Brenda, Wisconsin.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019