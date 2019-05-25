Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Robert Moran

Obituary Condolences

Robert Moran Obituary
Robert Moran, 52, of Hazleton passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Rossi) Moran.

Robert was a local musician.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Barbara.

Surviving are his brothers and sister, William and wife, Sherry, Nevada; Marie and husband, James; and Joseph and wife, Brenda, Wisconsin.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now