Robert P. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Robert P. Johnson, 91, of Belleville, N.J., loving husband, brother, and uncle, passed away Monday.



Born in Newark, N.J., to the late Valentine and Margaret (Gillum) Johnson, he lived in Newark before moving to Belleville more than 65 years ago.



Robert was a Korean War combat veteran of the U.S. Army, where he received two Bronze Stars.



He retired as a supervisor from at Wallace and Tiernan and was an active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 493, Old Guard, in Belleville, VFW Post 5010 in Freeland, Belleville Senior Citizens Club, and was a bingo caller for the Belleville Seniors Club. Robert also loved to play poker and checkers.



The beloved husband of the late Margaret (McNulty) Johnson, he is survived by his sister, Viola M. Francis, and many loving nieces and nephews.



Along with his parents and his wife, Robert was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.



The funeral will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 267 Centre St., Nutley, N.J., www.swbrownandson.com.



The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter's Church, Belleville, at 10:30 a.m.



Visitors will be received today from 4 to 7 p.m. at S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home. A Nutley Old Guard service will be held today at 4:30 p.m.



Family and friends will be received Monday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, www.mcnultyfuneral.com.



Interment with military honors will immediately follow at St. Anne's Parish Cemetery, Freeland.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, 1600 Duke St., Suite 500, Alexandria, VA 22134, www.preventcancer.org, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars at vfw.org would be preferred.





Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2019