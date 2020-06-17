Home

Robert P. Strizak

Robert P. Strizak Obituary
Robert P. Strizak, 72, of Hazleton, passed away on Monday at Fry Village, Middletown.

He was the husband of Joanne M. McGeehin Strizak. On Feb. 3, they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Born in Hazleton, March 13, 1948, he was the son of the late Peter and Mary Marusak Strizak. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, Elks Lodge 200 and West Hazleton VFW Post 8253.

Bob enjoyed NASCAR, train collecting, his classic cars and he especially enjoyed camping.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly M. Strizak and her boyfriend, Cory Collins, and his daughter, Valentina.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Maena Kerwin.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 210 W. Green St., Hazleton. A time for visiting with the family will begin at 10 a.m.

Interment with military honors will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201 or to his church.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 17, 2020
