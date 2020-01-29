|
|
Robert R. "Bob"/"Bobby" Chippi, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and godfather, of Dean Gray Alley, Weatherly, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 25 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, after he experienced a medical emergency at his home.
He was the son of the late Michael and Ruth (Parise) Chippi, who left this earth on June 21, 1999. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Bernard Smith; mother-in-law, Anna (Hrin) Smith; and brother, Michael Chippi, on Oct. 11, 2019, as well as many adored aunts and uncles.
Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sally Ann (Smith) Chippi (fondly known as "Mit" or "Smitty"); daughter, Maria Giunta Ferrey and her husband, John, of Weatherly; grandson, Roberto Giunta; sister-in-law, Marie Chippi, wife of the late Michael, of Laurel, Md.; sister, Mary "Prissy" Esposito and her husband, Angelo, of Ellicott City, Md.; sister, Joan "Joni" Patterson and her husband, James "Jim," of Charles Town, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Dr. J. Robert Smith, Arizona; and best friend, Paul Katona and his family. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews from also survive him in various areas, including Shenandoah, New York, Chicago and Delaware.
It must be noted that his grandson Roberto was the light of his life. He would proudly tell everyone that he was the first person to feed Roberto after he was born. He provided fatherly guidance, wisdom and unconditional love to him right up to the day he passed away.
Bob graduated from Hazleton High School in 1959. He worked tirelessly to help support his family due to the hardships they endured. His father had been injured in the mines, so he took on this role without hesitation. When his sister Mary got married, he bought her wedding dress to ensure her day would be special.
He worked at Radtke's Garage in McAdoo doing body work. He then opened his own garage in Hazleton. He and Sally were married on Sept. 17, 1966, and they resided with his parents on Clinton Court in Hazleton. Shortly after, he got a job at PP&L Electric Utilities. He started in construction as a lineman, worked his way up in the company due to his strong work ethic, and he ended his career in the Office of Current Diversion when he took early retirement after 25-plus years.
Bob and Sally bought their first home in 1970 on East Main Street in Weatherly. They lived there until 1986, when they completely renovated their 17-room Victorian home on Second Street with the help of his best friend, Paul. They finally moved to Dean Gray Alley in 2009, where he would live out the rest of his days.
He enjoyed bowling in several leagues, hunting, gambling at different casinos and going out to eat, especially for breakfast. He would skim the classifieds for old cars for sale. He was a game warden with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He took his family on many day trips and vacations to ensure his daughter experienced a wonderful childhood. While he was well, he could be found renovating houses.
Well-known in his small community of Weatherly, Bob was a man of pride and fierce loyalty, with many friends and strong family ties. He had a sarcastic sense of humor and loved to laugh and joke with everyone. The witty stories that were exchanged during family visits will never be forgotten.
Bob battled COPD after many years of smoking. He was tired, physically and mentally. He fought hard to keep going for his family, but he knew when it was his time. Although we wish he was still here with us, we are grateful that he no longer has to struggle with every breath and every step. If he could inspire just one person to quit smoking in his honor, he would be grateful and proud.
Bob's family would like to thank Dr. Emilia Secheresiu and her staff for the exceptional and compassionate care provided to Bob in the last several years of his life.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A memorial service will be held at the funeral home in his honor to celebrate his life on Saturday at 11 a.m. Friends and family may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Online expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Bob can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 29, 2020