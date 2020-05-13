Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Robert Rosser Edwards Sr.


1931 - 2020
Robert Rosser Edwards Sr. Obituary
Robert Rosser Edwards Sr., 89, formerly of Raubsville in Williams Twp., passed away Monday at the home of his son, retired Col. Robert R. Edwards Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Port Matilda.

He was born on April 1, 1931, in Allentown, the son of the late John and Nellie (Snyder) Edwards.

He was also predeceased by his wives, Lorraine B. (Marino) Edwards; Rita T. (Smith) Edwards; Helen (Werner) Edwards; and step- brother, John Hartzog.

A 1949 graduate of Weatherly High School, Robert attended the University of Maryland and retired from the United States Air Force after a 26 year career as a B-52 tail gunner and later a management engineer, rising to the rank of master sergeant. Robert belonged to the Prosperity Lodge F&AM, Riegelsville. He was a 32 degree mason and member of the Shriners. Robert volunteered at the Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg, and enjoyed wood working.

In addition to his son, he is also survived by his grandchildren, Sarah, Megan and Michael.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, (570) 427-4231.

Graveside services with military honors will be held in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.

Memorials in his name can be made to Pennsylvania Military Museum, 51 Boal Ave., Boalsburg, PA 16827.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020
