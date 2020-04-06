Home

Robert "Bob" Schmitt

Robert "Bob" Schmitt Obituary
Robert "Bob" Schmitt passed away peacefully Wednesday. He was married for 68 years to Wanda Gitz.

Bob was born Aug. 1, 1933, to Foster and Margaret O'Gara in Hazleton.

Bob was mainly addressed as "Daddy." He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was awarded a National Defense Service Medal.

Bob was a Master Mason of Bethlehem Lodge 283. He also served as an active member of the scuba diving underwater search and recovery team in Hazleton for many years.

Bob retired as a chief switchman from Bell Telephone Co. in 1985 after 33½ years of employment. After retirement, he spent close to 30 years chauffeuring clients wherever they wished to go.

Bob enjoyed pinochle, camping, cruises and dancing with his wife. His true passion came when he was designing and building custom cabinetry.

Survivors are his wife; his brother, William and his wife, Janet, Hazleton; and niece and nephew; children, Robert (RoseAnn), Sharon (Steve), Cindy (George), Donna and David; grandchildren, Erik, Jason, Alyson, Gregory, George, Michael, Kate; great-grandchildren, Reese, Tessa, Trey, Sawyer, Theo, Geordy, Ernest; and a precious angel on the way.

Special thanks to his caregiver, Sandra, and Blough Nursing Home for three years of compassionate care.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 6, 2020
